Suspected shooter of Iron County teen was previously forced out of U.S. Marines

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The man suspected of killing a 17-year-old Iron County girl in a drive-by shooting outside Enoch over the weekend had previously been forced out as a rifleman in the U.S. Marines.

Ethan Galloway is one of four suspects charged in the death of KayLee Dutton after firing at her pickup truck late Friday. In a police interview, Galloway admitted to firing 12 rounds at Dutton, who he believed had been pursuing him and his friends.

According to the U.S. Marines, Galloway served from late November 2020 until he was involuntarily released from service on Oct. 4, 2022.

A deputy communications officer with the Marines said Galloway’s forced removal was because the “character of his service was incongruent with the Marines’ expectations and standards” but did not provide further details. They added that Galloway's removal was not a dishonorable discharge because it did not involve a punitive process such as a court-martial.

Iron County shooting arrests

Galloway was never deployed while serving with the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton in California.

The four suspects, Galloway, Michael Hess Wetucki, Aldric Felipe and Mathew Sorber-Petrie, made their first appearances in court Tuesday.