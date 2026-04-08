Unpermitted weed burn sparks fire, damages multiple buildings in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah — A fire caused by unpermitted weed burning damaged or destroyed five buildings across three properties in La Verkin on Tuesday afternoon.

The damage near 70 North and 60 East was limited to sheds, outbuildings, and a chicken coop. No homes were damaged in the fire.

Nineteen firefighters from the Hurricane Valley Fire District responded to the scene shortly after the fire was reported around 3 p.m. A viewer caught the beginnings of the fire, seen above.

Hurricane Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Tyler Ames said the fire was caused when someone was burning weeds. While burning weeds is usually permitted from the start of March until May in Washington County, that isn’t the case this year.

"The Washington County fire chiefs got together and said they were going to end it on March 31," Ames said. "We got the fire knocked down fairly quick... We're essentially just trying to make sure that those are all the way out. And then we're working through those structures that were damaged.”

By 5 p.m., firefighters were dealing with hot spots and keeping the fire under control.