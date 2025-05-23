Zion National Park braces for Memorial Day crowds amid federal staffing concerns

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Zion National Park officials say they are ready to welcome an estimated 92,000 visitors this Memorial Day weekend despite recent federal layoffs and a hiring freeze affecting the National Park Service.

The popular Utah destination is bracing for one of its busiest weekends of the year as travelers like Amber Alfaro of South Jordan make their way to the park.

"I don't know," Alfaro said when asked about her concerns regarding potential staffing shortages at the park.

Springdale Mayor Barbara Bruno, whose town sits at the entrance to Zion, has been monitoring the situation closely.

"Zion superintendent... 40 down," Bruno said, suggesting the park has experienced significant staffing reductions.

While park officials haven't confirmed the exact number of layoffs, spokesperson Matt Fink assured visitors that the park is prepared for the holiday rush.

"Zion National Park is fully prepared for Memorial Day weekend in terms of staffing," he explained. "Like I said, we just prepare as best we can in terms of getting ourselves ready for the influx of visitors."

Fink acknowledged the challenges facing the federal workforce but emphasized the dedication of park employees.

"We are in a time of change with the federal government. That, of course, is obvious to anybody, and all we can do is show up every day and do our jobs, like I said, which is protecting and preserving this wonderful park and helping visitors be safe and enjoy their experience," Fink said.

Park officials recommend that visitors prepare for typical holiday weekend conditions, including congestion and long lines at park entrances, trailheads, and restrooms.

As for Alfaro, she plans to take a flexible approach to her southern Utah adventure, saying she'll "just roll with things however they come."

