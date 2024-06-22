Watch Now
Spanish Fork cheer teams honor 13-year-old killed at intersection

Reagan Shiffler Funeral
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jun 22, 2024

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Cheerleading squads and other members of the Spanish Fork community turned out in big numbers Saturday to mourn Reagan Shiffler, the 13-year-old girl struck and killed last month at a dangerous intersection.

Funeral services were holding for Shiffler, who participated in competitive cheer at the Hive gym. The owners reached out to other cheer gyms in Utah County to help them pay tribute to Reagan.

Cheerleaders lined the street outside the church where Reagan’s funeral was held, and stood in silence as the hearse passed by, followed by Shiffler’s family and close friends.
    
“It’s pretty amazing to just see how many people come support us, and how many of the other owners just want to make sure that they know that we’re loved, and that Reagan was loved, and that the community can just come together when we have a tragedy like this," said Hive owner Taylor Richards.

Richards added that Reagan was one of the sweetest, kindest and hardest working girls at the gym who could always be counted on.

Reagan and her best friend, Olivia, were hit by a car while crossing Canyon Road in Spanish Fork on May 18. Both were hospitalized in critical condition, with Reagan staying on life support until she was removed weeks ago, donating her organs in the process. Olivia was able to recover and eventually returned home.

