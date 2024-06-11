Teen girl hit at Spanish Fork intersection donates organs after removal from life support

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The 13-year-old girl struck and killed at a hazardous Spanish Fork intersection last month has died, but not before her family said she was able to donate her organs to other children in need.

Reagan was taken off life support Monday evening, three weeks after she and her best friend, Olivia, were hit while crossing the intersection at 2300 East and Canyon Road. While Olivia was able to recuperate and return home, Reagan had remained in a medically-induced coma since the incident.

Last week, Reagan's mother, Juliet Teasdale, wrote, "the doctors have said that there is too much damage to her brain which is the part to help her wake up so it doesn’t look like she’s gonna make it."

In a new social media post Tuesday, her family shared the news that Reagan had been removed from life support, but in the 88 minutes that she lived on, she donated her organs and tissues.

"To know that other suffering children will be able to live, to see, to walk is the only joy in any of this," the post read.

The Teasdale's thanked the community for their support since the accident, adding that funeral arrangements are still being planned.

"To say she will be missed is the understatement of the year," they wrote. "I love you Reagan and miss you forever until we meet again."