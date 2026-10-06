St. George man asks coworker to use phone, texts himself nude photos

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George man was arrested on voyeurism charges after he borrowed a coworker's phone, only to use it to allegedly text himself the private nude photos she had saved.

The coworkers were working at a St. George restaurant on Monday when the man, who worked on the cooking line, asked to use the victim's phone to play music.

According to the victim, while the man had the phone for almost two hours, she noticed he was on the phone "a lot," according to the arrest report, but she was busy in the restaurant, so she "didn't think much of it."

Later in the afternoon, the woman grabbed her phone before going to use the restroom, where she noticed her messages were open and a fully nude photo of her had been sent to a number that she did not have saved. After immediately erasing the message and blocking the number, she then recovered another message and found another nude photo of herself.

The woman confronted her coworker, who denied sending the photos to himself, despite his own phone displaying the same number associated with where the nude photos were sent.

The victim's and suspect's coworkers also confirmed the number linked to the original messages was the man's. In addition, video from inside the restaurant showed the man being the only person in possession of the phone during the time in question.

When approached at his home by a St. George Police Department officer and placed under arrest, the man denied having anything to do with the messages before admitting to sending the nude photos of his coworker to his phone.