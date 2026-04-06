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St. George police officer falls asleep while driving patrol car, hits tree

St. George Police
St. George Police Department
St. George Police
Posted

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George police officer fell asleep while driving his patrol car early Monday morning, causing him to veer off the road and hit a tree.

The St. George Police Department said the unnamed officer was on duty at approximately 12:30 a.m. when he "failed to maintain his lane of travel" in the area of 2200 East and crashed into city-owned property.

The officer dozed off behind the wheel, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and went over a curb before striking a tree and some bushes that stopped the patrol car.

Because the incident involved a St. George officer, the police department handed over the investigation to the sheriff's office.

A deputy said they saw no signs of impairment with the officer, who was issued a citation.

No one was injured during the incident, although some city-owned property suffered minor damage.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department said the case has been closed.

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