State of Emergency declared for 17 Utah counties due to drought conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple Utah counties have been placed under a State of Emergency by Gov. Spencer Cox due to concerns over drought conditions.

The governor issued the declarations for 17 counties on Thursday following recommendations from the state's Drought Response Committee. As of Thursday, 42 percent of the state is under severe drought conditions.

A relatively dry winter season across much of Utah is causing much of the drought worries. According to the governor's office, the state's snowpack peaked at 14.3 percent late last month, which is equal to the state's annual peak. However, southwestern Utah's snowpack was only 44 percent of normal.

Parts of Utah in 'extreme' drought conditions after two great water years

“We’ve been monitoring drought conditions closely, and unfortunately, our streamflow forecasts are low, particularly in southern Utah,” said Cox in a statement. “I urge all Utahns to be extremely mindful of their water use and find every possible way to conserve. Water conservation is critical for Utah’s future.”

The State of Emergency declarations are issued to allow county officials to prepare for severe drought.

Counties under a State of Emergency include :



Beaver

Carbon

Emery

Garfield

Grand

Iron

Juab

Kane

Millard

Piute

San Juan

Sanpete

Sevier

Tooele

Uintah

Washington

Wayne

A State of Emergency hasn't been declared for drought in the state since 2022 when nearly all of Utah was experiencing severe conditions. The declarations are good for 30 days and can only be extended by a legislative vote.