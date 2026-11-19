PARK CITY, Utah — It’s been nearly three weeks since Community Action Services and Food Bank in Provo closed down, and the impacts are still being felt, both in Utah County and along the Wasatch Back.

But several local groups have come together in the weeks since to ensure that those gaps in services are being filled, with the holidays just around the corner.

“We have found out that about 7,000 people in the two counties are struggling with food insecurity issues, and about 2,000 of those are kids,” said Steven Richardson, referring to Summit and Wasatch counties.

Provo food bank announces temporary closure amid financial shortfall:

Provo food bank announces temporary closure amid financial shortfall

Richardson says the void that Community Action left behind there means that need may be even larger than what they’ve already uncovered.

“Those are people that, every day, are wondering where their meals are going to come from,” Richardson said.

Richardson serves as the executive director for the Christian Center of Park City and tells me they’re expanding to meet that demand.

“We have our mobile food pantry; we normally run it during the summer,” said Richardson. “Immediately, we put it out in Coalville and Oakley.”

Richardson says they will soon make those permanent locations, to go along with their pantry in Heber - where other volunteers are pitching in to the effort.

“We’ve been around for four years; our objective has been helping people in a moment of crisis,” said Kurt Clodfelter, who is the vice president of Wasatch Back Devastation Relief. “A severe car accident, a severe illness…that kind of thing.”

But, seeing the crisis unfolding in food security, Clodfelter and his group are taking their first step by helping to bring families a Thanksgiving turkey dinner.

“The Park City Board of Realtors provides turkeys every year - this year, they’re up to 1,800 turkeys,” said Richardson.

CCPC takes part in the Park City Turkey Drive annually, and Clodfelter’s group stepped in to provide the classic side dishes to help make a complete holiday meal that people can feel special about.

“We wanted to make sure above all that the families that have relied on the pantries that are now shuttered…that they had something to be thankful for,” Clodfelter said. “Everybody deserves to celebrate.”

The turkey drive takes place Thursday, with CCPC officials saying they’ll load up their meals in trucks around 10 a.m. to deliver to their pantries in Park City and Heber City for the giveaway.