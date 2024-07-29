Thousands without power in Sandy due to transmission issue

SANDY, Utah — A large power outage Monday is affecting thousands of customers in the Sandy area.
As of 2:30 p.m., an estimated 3,800 customers were without service, which Rocky Mountain Power said was due to a "loss of transmission."
Crews are headed to make repairs, with the estimated time for power restoration listed as 6:30 p.m.
