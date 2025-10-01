Truck driver from West Jordan dies after semi rollover in Nevada

EUREKA COUNTY, Wyo. — A man from Utah died over the weekend after the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on a Nevada highway.

Nevada State Police said the crash happened Saturday around 8:40 p.m. on Interstate 80, in an area west of Elko and east of Battle Mountain.

Officials said it appeared the truck was heading west when it went off the left side of the road for an unknown reason. The truck and trailer went into the median and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 54-year-old Robb Johnson from West Jordan.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking any witnesses to call (775) 753-1111 or e-mail pcemirt@clps.state.nv.us.