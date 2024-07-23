Unidentified remains found near area where couple went missing last month

MOAB, Utah — Officials say they have found human remains near the area where a Texas couple went missing in southeastern Utah last month, but they have not yet confirmed if the remains belong to them.

Raymond Ankofski and Maranda Ankofski were visiting the Moab area last month when they went missing. They were last seen on June 21, and their family reported them missing a few days later after not hearing from them, and after they didn't check out of their hotel.

During the search for the couple, their UTV was found, along with some of their possessions. Officials said at the time that it appeared the UTV was swept away by flash flooding, although one volunteer searcher told FOX 13 News that it didn't look like the Ankofskis were in the vehicle at the time.

On Monday, the Grand County Sheriff's Office announced that they discovered human remains in the Millcreek Canyon, which is where crews had been searching for the couple.

The sheriff's office said they have not positively identified the remains, and they are being sent to the Utah Medical Examiner's Office for identification. They said they will release identification information once it is confirmed.