Family evacuated near Goshen Canyon Fire told to 'get out of here'

GOSHEN, Utah — Wind is the biggest enemy of the 400-acre wildfire burning in southern Utah County.

“They’re really worried because the wind was blowing so dramatically, they were afraid it was just going to be there very quickly,” said Anna-Marie Bass.

Bass grew up on a ranch near the Goshen Canyon Fire and was one of those evacuated from her home due to the fire. Growing up on the ranch, Bass has seen quite a few fires.

“A lot of flames throughout the night on these hills," she shared.

But the Goshen Canyon fire was closer than usual.

“[The fire] climbed up the hill very quickly, and then it was coming over the mountain towards our house," she said. "Then the sheriffs and other personnel told us pack a bag and get out of here.”

Bass and her husband were one of the three homes evacuated.

“You can see at my age, I packed all my boxes of non-digital photos from when my kids were growing up," Bass said. "Then I put on jewelry... the jewelry I wanted to keep from my mother and aunt.”

Since it’s only the third week of April, the changing weather patterns expose the unique contrast on the hillside.

“This time of year, it’s a little abnormal to see a fire, especially something this big. It’s just showing that the drought conditions that Utah’s seeing is having an impact on the fire behavior that we’re going to see throughout the summer," explained Karl Hunt, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

The fire, which was human-caused and sparked by target shooting, quickly grew to 400 acres thanks to 35-mile-per-hour winds.

“A simple spark can create a large fire," added Hunt, "so we ask people to use your fire sense when people are out recreating. Help us fight fire by preventing wildfire.”

The Bass family was able to return to their home after the evacuation order was lifted, but they’ll be keeping a close eye on their hillside.

“With this wind, it could start again," said Anna-Marie. "And there’s still a lot to burn. So I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet.”