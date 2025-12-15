Utah gas prices drop sharply, but not as low as neighboring states

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns looking for super-cheap gas can find it for $2.09 per gallon, but they'll have to drive to Fillmore to get it. Don't worry, though. For those who don't want to waste gas to get gas, prices continue to drop all over the Beehive State.

On Monday, AAA shows the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Utah fell to $2.80, down 11 cents from a week ago, and 40 cents over one month.

By comparison, the national average for a gallon of gas is currently $2.90.

In Salt Lake City, prices have fallen a bit more, with the average of 380 stations in the area standing at $2.68 per gallon, which is a whopping 45.2 cents cheaper than it was a month ago.

Prices in Provo are down nearly 16 cents from last week at $2.63/gallon, and in Ogden, you'll find $2.69/gallon average.

Gas prices in Utah are a far cry from their semi-recent high of $5.62/gallon in July 2022, although they're only down 12 cents from where they stood just a year ago.

While Utah drivers are getting some relief at the pump, those in bordering states are feeling even better. Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico are seeing even lower prices, with Coloradans averaging just $2.49 per gallon.

Oh, by the way, that $2.09/gallon gas in Fillmore? It's at the 76 station on Park Avenue.