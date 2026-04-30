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Utah gas prices rise 20 cents over a week as Iran war drags oil prices higher

If the ceasefire in Iran allows oil to flow, experts say, gas prices in the U.S. could start declining over the next weeks. (Scripps News)
When will gas prices drop following the ceasefire in Iran?
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SALT LAKE CITY — The rise in cost for Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, is having a big impact in Utah as drivers have seen a 20-cent rise in gas prices over the past week.

Thursday morning, Brent crude surged in price to $126.41 a barrel before it fell to $115.80 a barrel. That still is $73-a-barrel above where it was trading before the war, and almost double its price from the start of the year.

Locally in the Beehive State, the average price for a gallon of gas reached $4.36 on Thursday morning. One year ago, that price was at $3.31 a gallon.

Utah's prices also range above the national average. Currently, AAA reports that the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.30.

Utah's prices for gas are still far from their all-time high, which was set on July 1, 2022, when a gallon of regular unleaded cost $5.26.

Global crude prices have risen for over a week straight, as negotiations between the US and Iran to end the war stalled, and the Strait of Hormuz, which normally transports a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas, is still effectively shut down.

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