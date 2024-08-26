Utah man dies after falling off Lake Powell houseboat

PAGE, Ariz. — What has already been a dangerous summer at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area continued this weekend with the death of a Utah man.

Jackson Roy Law died early Sunday after falling overboard from a houseboat on Lake Powell's Wetherill Canyon. Officials said Law fell over 20 feet from the upper level of the houseboat at approximately 3 a.m.

National Park Service rangers and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene about 40 boating miles from Glen Canyon Dam and searched the area, but were unable to locate Law. The 41-year-old's body was eventually discovered by a dive team just after 12:30 p.m., where he was pronounced dead by park rangers.

The deadly incident is currently under investigation by the National Park Service, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and San Juan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Three people killed last month, including two children, after their pontoon boat capsized on the lake. Earlier in July, several people were airlifted to local hospitals after 21 people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning on a Lake Powell houseboat.