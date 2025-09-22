Utah mothers of children with autism question White House claims against Tylenol

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Kenzie Bien is a parent of a child with autism; she did not take Tylenol while pregnant. Because of that, the St. George resident questions where the evidence exists to support the assertion by President Donald Trump and the White House that acetaminophen, including Tylenol, causes autism.

"It fuels stigma, guilt, and shame without proof, while risking real harm by discouraging safe treatment for symptoms during pregnancy," she said Monday.

Three years ago, Bien created the annual Walk With Autism, a grassroots effort in southern Utah that draws hundreds to raise awareness and funds for those with autism. She shared how autism is a complex disorder that a large majority of studies show has multiple genetic and environmental causes.

"Oversimplifying it to a single cause undermines public trust, distracts from real science, and diverts attention from broader, evidence-based research," Bien added.

Others echoed Bien's stance.

"My response to it is, Really? Like that is my response. It is like a gasp of like, why are you doing this to us?" said Heidi Kershaw.

Also a parent of a child on the spectrum, Heidi Kershaw has done a lot of work in Utah as the founder of the Global Autism Coalition.

"You take a look at the stigma that still exists in Colorado City, and so much of that stigma is because of misinformation," said Kershaw. "And so it's just keeping us right there instead of allowing us to move forward."

The White House said there has been an attack on those seeking answers, with Trump claiming that taking Tylenol is “not good” for pregnant women, and that the government will now recommend women limit it during pregnancy.

But Kershaw said the White House's assertion is based on a theory that has already been disproven in a study of 2.5 million children, rather than science.

"This is just a symptom of a gut feeling, and it's very condescending to mothers in particular," she said. "This is saying your child would be neurotypical if you had decided not to take a Tylenol. If you decided to just sweat through that headache, your child would not have autism spectrum disorder."