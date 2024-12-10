Utah students in all grades show no signs of improving, report warns

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah students in all grades don't appear to be improving when it comes to performance on statewide tests, according to a recent audit released by the state's Office of the State Auditor.

The audit is one of 18 focusing on education in Utah and performed by the office in just the past four years.

"We do audits when the Legislature requests and they’ve really focused on education," said Leah Blevins, a manager within the auditor general’s office on Capitol Hill.

The latest audit looked at a variety of areas in state education, including the online program and the governance of the entire education system.

Specific subgroups showed an even greater gap in which students don't seem to be improving.

"The groups that we looked at were economically disadvantaged, multi-language learners and minority students," Blevins explained. "There are some districts in the state and some[Local Educational Agencies] that have really done a good job on working on closing that gap and we were able to talk to them for this report."

The success of some local agencies, or LEAs, suggested certain practices worked in their schools.

"What we recommended to LEAs is to look at the numbers, because a lot of LEAs weren’t looking at the numbers in this way to show that gap, and really make some data-driven decisions on 'Are the things they’re doing to try to help those students effective?’ or should they try other things?" said Blevins.

Blevins added that the entire state, as well those in every school district in the country, fell behind during the pandemic.

"...there are still students and teachers who are working on making gains on that," she added. "One of the effects of the pandemic are that attendance levels have really dropped."

According to the auditor's office, students haven’t returned to class at a consistent level like attendance records showed before 2020.

Blevins said the goal of every audit from the office is to help Utah students and those who are passionate about their education.

"We want to lift education. We want to help it improve. And help point out not only the areas that need improvement but also point out also the areas that some LEAs are doing well. Let’s look at them. Let’s see what they’re doing and see if it translates," Blevins said.