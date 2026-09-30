Rockfall closes major road through Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A rockfall has partially closed a major roadway that runs through Zion National Park in southern Utah.

In an alert on its website, the park said the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway is currently closed in both directions from Canyon Junction to the East Entrance.

Video below shows aftermath of Zion National Park rockfall (Janelle Scheible Collins:

Video shows aftermath of rockfall inside Zion National Park

Video shared with FOX 13 News shows a large boulder sitting in the middle of the road following the rockfall.

Officials have not released information on whether any injuries or damage have been reported due to the rockfall incident.

There is not timetable for when the highway will be reopened.

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