Second hiker this month killed in fall inside Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A hiker died following a fall in Zion National Park last week, marking the second person to have died in the park this month.

The 43-year-old California man was in Spry Canyon when he fell from a low-level area on Wednesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Park officials responded to the location after receiving the call and found the unidentified man unresponsive. Despite receiving CPR and other life-saving measures, the man died of his injuries at the scene.

The man's family shared that he had been hiking alone when he fell, but was familiar with Spry Canyon, often visiting the site, which is not an established, marked trail. The fall is being considered accidental, although a sheriff's office investigation remains ongoing.

The death came days after a 68-year-old Texas man died after falling on the popular Angels Landing trail.