Utah's new e-bike rules take effect. Here's what to know

SALT LAKE CITY — Those who ride e-bikes across Utah need to be aware of new rules that officially went into effect on Wednesday.

HB 381 sets e-bike riding requirements and age guidelines in hopes of keeping riders safe as incidents rise.

Starting Wednesday, the following e-bike rules are in place:



No one under 16 may operate e-motorcycles or high-powered e-devices

No one under age 8 can ride any e-bike on a public road

Riders under 21 must wear a helmet

Devices that travel over 20 miles per hour without pedaling are considered e-motorcycles and require a driver's license and motorcycle endorsement

It is illegal to operate any e-device impaired, or to alter one from its original design

Riders ages 16 and older may ride on public roads without supervision

Rule violations carry a minimum $25 fine and possible confiscation of the e-bike.

With the rise in e-bike popularity, the Utah Department of Public Safety has heard numerous concerns about the devices being used at inappropriate speeds in neighborhoods and residential areas.

E-bike behavior by minors is a consistent concern for law enforcement.

"We get calls all the time by parents going, 'Hey, these kids in this neighborhood keep going through the stop signs. Well, they're not looking. They're driving on the wrong side of the road. They're going the wrong direction and stuff.' We get those calls every week," said St. George Police Sgt. Jeremy Needles.

According to Needles, a third of 20 incidents last year that required accident reconstruction involved kids on e-bikes or scooters.