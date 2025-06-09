Wanda Barzee makes brief appearance in court after violating sex offender status by visiting parks

SALT LAKE CITY — The woman who kidnapped Elizabeth Smart over two decades ago was back in court Monday after she allegedly violated her registered sex offender status by visiting two Salt Lake City parks last month.

Wanda Barzee's appearance in the courtroom was brief as she listened to the charges against her and was ordered to continue reporting to pretrial services. A scheduling conference was also set for July 21.

The 79-year-old is charged with two counts of Violation by a Sex Offender of a Protected Area, both Class A misdemeanors. Barzee was arrested on May 1 after she was seen weeks earlier at Liberty Park, which she is prohibited from doing as part of the terms of her registration as a sex offender.

When she was arrested at her home, Barzee said she was "commanded by the lord" to visit the park and also admitted to previously visiting Sugar House Park.

In 2002, Barzee and her husband, Brian David Mitchell, kidnapped Smart from her home, holding her captive for nine months. After she pleaded guilty in 2009, Barzee spent nearly nine years in prison until she was released on parole in Sept. 2018.

Following Barzee's arrest this month, Smart shared how she refused to "live my life in fear" and thanked the Salt Lake City Police Department for their work with the investigation.