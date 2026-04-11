Utah Tech hosts annual Great Race during annual 'D-Week'

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Utah Tech hosted its annual Great Race on Friday, bringing together 24 teams of 10 relay racers for a quirky competition that dates back to the 1960s.

It’s part of the university’s annual spirit “D-Week” that also includes retaining the historic “D” on Black Hill above St. George.

Originally just a bike race when the university was Dixie Junior College, it now features running, biking, spinning around baseball bats, cornhole, a slip and slide, and a mud pit.

"I just love how there's 24 teams here today and it brings the whole community together and it's just a fun event," Aylen Bayless said.

Bayless shared her strategy for the slip-and-slide portion of the race.

"I feel like get very soapy, get a lot of Dawn dish soap and hope for the best. You got to Superman down at full speed," Bayless said.

The race ends in a mud pit.

"The mud kind of evens the playing field," Ryan Hatch said.

A team of cross-country runners named Ross' Army defended their title from last year, completing the 10 legs in 12 minutes and 20 seconds. Assistant cross country coach Ross Decker timed the team, noting they finished 20 seconds faster than last year.

The team was called Citius Altius Fortius after the Latin Olympic motto a year ago, but changed their name for this year's race.

"And they were saying, here comes the first-place team, White Citrus," Decker said.

For the second straight year, Aiden Hardy started the race for Ross' Army by running the 800-meter leg.

"I was kind of bummed I didn't get to do a fun leg because they made me do the 800 last year. And so I always get stuck on the first leg. But I really enjoy doing the 800," Hardy said.

Hardy passed the baton to his girlfriend, Charlie Murie, who maintained the team's lead even after spinning around a dizzy bat.

"My favorite part was just hearing people cheer and just getting to pass off the baton to my girlfriend, Charlie," Hardy said.

Other competitors embraced the silly nature of the event, including Nia Turagavou, a member of Utah Tech's women's swimming team. Turagavou competed in a Shrek costume for the "Lord Farquaad Aquatics" squad.

"I mean, yeah, I would say it's pretty weird, but it makes it exciting, you know?" Turagavou said.

Despite the costumes and unusual obstacles, the NCAA athlete still brought her competitive spirit.

"Oh, you know, I'm gonna be totally honest. I took it as another race day," Turagavou said.