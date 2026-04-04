Ogden community rallies to help fundraise for family who lost two sons in crash

OGDEN, Utah — One week after a crash that killed two young brothers in Ogden, the community's help has only grown to support the Vasquez family through the loss of 11-year-old Izarel and 7-year-old Jaimito.

On Monday, we highlighted one of those efforts, a food fundraiser started by a friend of their mother.

“When one mom is hurting, another mom is hurting as well,” said Neftali Sanchez.

Like so many others, Sanchez felt the pain from last week’s tragedy and came up with a plan.

“We prepared everything the night before, and then we started making tacos at six in the morning,” Sanchez said.

With a dozen family members and helpers, and 140 pounds of chicken, Sanchez set up one big flauta plate fundraiser - and before they even started cooking on Friday, they’d sold out.

“We decided to close it last night - because we had order after order after order,” said Sanchez.

Some say food is a love language, and those who stopped by for pick-up wanted the Vasquez family to feel that love in such a difficult time.

“We called Monday on this order, our heart goes out to the whole family,” said Richard Mora, an Ogden native.

“We have no idea who these people are, like in person,” said Marissa Robertson. “But just hearing the tragedy - that could have been a friend or a brother for anyone.”

“It was blocks away from our house,” said Alex Robertson. “So when we saw the fundraisers and flyers, we were like, 'Let’s go help and support.'”

They were just a few of more than 200 orders placed, some orders serving up 35 plates at a time, all for an important cause.

While a week has now passed, Sanchez says her fundraising day was still filled with emotion, as a viewing for Jaimito and Izarel was held Friday night.

“If we get these orders done in time for the viewing, we’ll be there with her,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez and her crew worked away into the evening, giving her customers a full belly and hoping they’d done their part.

“[Something] as simple as ordering a plate or two goes that can mean a lot to a family dealing with hurt and anguish right now,” said Marissa.

While Sanchez has yet to count up the money they’ve raised, it’s surely in the thousands at $10 a plate, proving that even in tragedy, this community comes together.

A GoFundMe for the family can be found HERE.