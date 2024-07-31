West Nile Virus detections expected to increase in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — West Nile Virus detections in northern Utah are only expected to increase over the next few days and months as mosquitoes continue to test positive for the disease.

The Salt Lake County Health Department warned residents Wednesday about additional detections in an unnamed location within Salt Lake City, as well as a previously announced detection in the Draper and Riverton areas.

According to health officials, the virus has been detected in multiple "mosquito pools" within the county. The pools are not related to swimming pools, but refer to a group of mosquitoes tested from a single trap.

“There will be a growing number of mosquitoes carrying the disease,” said county epidemiologist Andrea Price, “so it is now especially important that Utahns protect themselves from mosquito bites, particularly in the hours from dusk to dawn.”

Residents should not let their guards down just because a detection was not located near where they live due to mosquitoes being able to travel several miles.

The health department advises anyone going outside to follow these advisements to reduce exposure to mosquitoes carrying the virus:



Use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus; follow package directions about application.

After dusk, wear long sleeves and pants

Drain standing water in yards (old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, etc.).

Keep roof gutters clear of debris.

Clean and stock garden ponds with mosquito-eating fish or mosquito dunks.

Ensure door and window screens are in good condition so mosquitoes cannot get inside.

Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.

The virus can cause mild to severe illness, although less than 1 percent of those infected will develop the neuroinvasive form of the disease which the health department said can cause long-term complications or death.

Up to 30 percent of those infected with West Nile Virus show any symptoms, with those that do only experiencing mild flu-like conditions.

Last year, eight people in Utah contracted West Nile Virus, with one death reported.