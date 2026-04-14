'Designated driver' arrested for DUI after clocked at 126 miles per hour

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man who claimed to be acting as a designated driver was arrested for DUI after he was allegedly caught at speeds up to 126 miles per hour in West Valley City.

While on duty Sunday on SR-201 near 3000 West, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper saw a group of three vehicles approaching from behind at an "extremely high rate of speed," court documents said. According to the trooper, the lowest reading of the vehicles was 113 miles per hour, while the highest was clocked between 124 and 126 miles per hour.

After stopping a silver Audi that appeared to be traveling the fastest of the group, the trooper reported smelling the "odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle." The trooper also noted that the driver's eyes appeared "glossy and slightly bloodshot."

The driver told the trooper that the group was on their way home from a club, and that he was the "designated driver and that he had not been drinking."

When asked to step outside of the Audi, the driver allegedly had the smell of alcohol on his breath, and later failed multiple aspects of a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test also measured twice the legal Utah limit at 0.120 BrAC.

The driver was arrested on one DUI charge, as well as Reckless Driving, Speeding and Speed Contest or Exhibition on a Highway.