How community development grants are revitalizing West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Some say improvements funded by West Valley City’s Community Development Block Grant program are bringing new life to neighborhoods.

The federally funded program, authorized in 1974, invests in low-to-moderate-income communities and supports projects, including park upgrades and housing repairs.

City leaders plan to tour projects like Country Meadows Park in West Valley City next week, April 6-10, during National Community Development Week to celebrate completed projects and highlight what’s possible.

The park is one of the projects supported by the grant.

West Valley City resident Collin Carter said his neighborhood already feels different from how it did before since changes were made to the park. “You can feel the change,” Carter said. “It’s getting better.”

The fund replaced Country Meadows Park’s outdated playground equipment and has a more accessible design, according to a release. The West Valley City park was completed in 2024.

“You see kids over there now. They’re out walking and riding their skateboards. I didn’t use to see that,” he explained. “But now, it’s different. It’s more like we have a community here.”

Another completed project includes Grasmere Park, a park built from the ground up. The park finished construction in 2022.

Philip Keeve, a grant coordinator in community development for West Valley City, said the program also supports housing affordability. He said funding is used for repairs such as roof leaks, plumbing, and electrical issues.

“We like to see that our neighborhoods continue to be diverse and thriving,” Keeve said.

For Carter, the changes have helped reshape how the neighborhood feels. “To see that, it makes you feel good about where you’re at,” he said.

For more information or to apply for assistance, residents can contact the city’s community development office.