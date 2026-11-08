Kearns neighborhood asks for public's help after terrifying crash caught on camera

KEARNS, Utah — In the early hours on Sunday morning, a terrifying scene in Kearns left those who live nearby still trying to wrap their head around it.

“I could see a truck was coming up here at a high rate of speed, and a young lady was walking home," said Brian Littlefield. "The truck hit a van, which the van then struck her and threw her into the driveway, threw the van all the way up to the end of my one driveway there, and then the truck just kept speeding off."

Littlefield's security camera captured part of the shocking video, and he said there is still debris on the road a week later.

“Bits and pieces of bodywork, taillights, headlights of probably the van and definitely the truck," said Littlefield. "I don't know how it missed all my cars and my neighbor on that side.”

The van that got smashed belonged to Littlefield's neighbors, who did not want to talk about the incident.

“That car was somebody's livelihood to get to and from work, get to and from places, and that's taken away from them," he said.

Littlefield's video shows someone walking right before the truck crashes into the van, which neighbors said eventually hit her.

“Last I knew, she was taken to one of the hospitals," Littlefield said.

Littlefield's camera also showed the truck driving off.

FOX13 News listened to the scanner audio from that night and know it was called in as a hit and run, but it's unclear if police found anyone, and now the neighbors are asking for the public's help.

“I live on a main road and everything. I know that, but still, it needs to be safe. People have kids, and they want them safe," Littlefield said. "I want this driver found and held responsible for stuff they did because that's somebody's kid.”

Neighbors told FOX 13 News they haven’t been updated on the case. We reached out to Unified Police to see if there was any update on finding a suspect and the condition of the girl who was hit, but we were told to call back on Monday.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Unified Police Department.