Kearns residents raise safety concerns after road sealed with visible chunks and unfinished areas

KEARNS, Utah — Residents on 5100 South in Kearns are raising concerns about the condition of the road after a recent sealing project left visible chunks and unfinished areas, which they say pose safety hazards for children.

Cassandra Hodges, who has lived on the street for 20 years, said she is worried the road her kids and their neighbors play on is no longer safe. "These big chunks need to be fixed for the safety of the kids, along with all the other roads," Hodges said.

Hodges described her street as a close-knit community where children from across cultures play together, ride bikes and scooters, and walk to and from school. "I've been here for 20 years, I think I've got the best street in Kearns," Hodges said.

"We got kids from all cultures coming outside, and they'll all play together, and it's one of the greatest things to sit and watch," Hodges said.

"Ride their bikes, ride their scooters, they walk to school together, walk home together, and it's like your dream of having your kids grow up in a neighborhood that's just joined together," Hodges said.

Hodges said the lack of street lights on the road makes the uneven surface even more dangerous.

"We got a lot of kids on this street that love to play outside, and we're a dark street; we don't have street lights," Hodges said.

"I'm worried about them getting injured or hitting those bumps," Hodges said.

Hodges and other community members shared their concerns about the road on a community Facebook group where residents of Kearns, West Valley, and Magna connect to discuss neighborhood issues.

Kearns' Municipal Services District said crews performed routine work on the road using a slurry seal, a process designed to protect the existing road surface by filling in cracks and keeping out moisture. The district noted that because the treatment is preventative, it will not look like a full resurfacing or brand-new asphalt.

The district said in part:

"However, the MSD demands a high standard of craftsmanship on all projects. Our public works operations team and construction inspectors have already been on-site to review this specific application alongside local leadership and residents. We are currently reviewing these concerns with the contractor to ensure the work meets our strict contractual quality standards. If any defects or deficiencies in workmanship are identified, the contractor will be required to address and correct it."

Hodges said she believes the problem extends beyond her street. "From my understanding, it's several other roads in Kearns that are this way. In West Valley, Magna, it's become a broader problem," Hodges said.

At least one community member in Magna said they were notified that the same company would be performing road work in their area.

Hodges said her ask is simple. "I just want these chunks gone to protect our kids. That's the solution that I want. I don't think that's asking too much," Hodges said.