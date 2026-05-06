Magna ranks among the top 10 fastest-growing communities in the state of Utah

MAGNA, Utah — Magna is seeing a surge in population growth, ranking among the top 10 fastest-growing communities in Utah, according to new data from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

“I recognize that growth can be challenging, but it’s also a testament to people wanting to be here,” Mallory Bateman, director of demographic research at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said. “Many communities of similar size across the U.S. aren’t growing, and that brings a different set of challenges.”

The west Salt Lake County community is ranked after communities like Tooele, listed at number 9, and Mapleton, listed at number 8.

“I feel like we don’t have the infrastructure to handle all of these new people; we need more roads,” Jamie Reyes, owner of Brew Monkey Coffee House, said.

Reyes, who grew up in Magna, has owned Brew Monkey Coffee House since it opened in the late 1990s. She said for years, it was the only coffee shop in town. “We’ve had maybe three or four new coffee shops,” Reyes said. “I was the original and only one for a long time. Now, we have a few more. We’re still just booming.”

That boom is reflected in the trends. According to the institute, Magna has seen consistent growth since 2020, including about 1,300 new residents between 2024 and 2025.

“It’s grown a lot with all the additional people,” Reyes said. “We’re really optimistic for the future.”

Bateman says they’re seeing a 3.6 percent population increase from 2025 to 2026, compared to about 1.3 percent growth in similarly sized communities across the U.S.

“When we see new development, it can mean more affordable land to buy or rent,” she said. “These areas in Magna were once farms or open land, and now they’re entering a new chapter.”

For longtime residents like Reyes, the changes bring both hope and concern. "It’s sad to see that small-town feel go away,” she said. “But we’re optimistic. We’re excited to see what comes next and watch Magna grow."