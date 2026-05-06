Magna residents voice concerns over removal of beloved neighborhood trees

MAGNA, Utah — Some longtime Magna residents say they are worried about a row of big trees in their neighborhood that are being cut down.

A resident reached out to FOX 13 News about their concerns. So, we looked into it to find out more details.

Myrna and Douglas Forney say they have lived on the street near 2700 S and 8500 W in Magna for more than 20 years and have watched it change over time from open land to a developed neighborhood. “It was just all farmland,” Myrna explained in front of their home. “There used to be a farmhouse two houses south of ours, and we knew the farmer who lived there.”

They said the neighborhood has changed in other ways, too. “We even got a yellow line down the middle of the street now, which we didn’t have when we moved here,” Douglas explained.

They’ve seen changes that one notices after living in one place for years. But there’s something on their street that has been around longer than they have.

“These trees mean a lot to us, they really do,” Douglas said.

However, the Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District said the trees have affected sidewalks in the neighborhood. In a statement sent to FOX 13 News, they said:

"Magna City, in coordination with the Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District, has contracted certified tree professionals to remove or trim trees identified by a licensed arborist as potential hazards to public safety and city infrastructure. This project is focused on a specific area of the City where there are a significant number of aging trees.

Approximately 45 trees were identified for removal or trimming due to issues including sidewalk trip hazards, dead or dying branches, interference with utility infrastructure, and disease.

While most of the identified trees are on public property, some are on private property but within 20’ of the public right of way. Section 19.50.200 of the City code allows for addressing issues in these instances.

Code Enforcement staff have notified impacted property owners through door hangers, phone calls, and in-person contact. When property access is required, and consent is not granted, the City follows established procedures, including issuance of an Emergency Abatement Notice.

Magna City remains committed to protecting public safety while working respectfully with residents throughout this project.

Douglas said the trees are part of neighborhood life, including Magna's annual Fourth of July parade. He said the trees provide shade, keep their electricity bill costs low, attract birds, and have long been part of the parade route.

“We’re not so narrow-minded that we can’t expand and accept things, but not when you come in and want to destroy, and we have no say about our property,” Myrna said.

For the Forney family, the trees that became a constant in their lives are now slowly disappearing. “We took them for granted,” Douglas said. "They’re a part of the family.”