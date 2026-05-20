West Valley 7-year-old recovering after being struck by vehicle on way to school

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 7-year-old boy in West Valley City is recovering in a hospital following him being struck by a vehicle while walking to school with his sister.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, Michael Jetnil was struck near 3100 South and 4100 West around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say the driver was making a right turn onto 3100 South, and had stopped at the stop sign and looked for traffic, but he didn't see Michael crossing in front of the car.

Michael's mother, Bensay Joseph, says his liver was damaged and that he had to have surgery. She says he is currently in a coma.

"Very energetic, he just makes everyone happy, he's loving," Joseph said.

Joseph says the two almost always walk to school together. "When he walks, I walk with him," Joseph said.

She says he left the house earlier that morning with his older sister while she was still getting ready to join them. But before she could leave, police were already at her door.

“I didn’t know they left without me, they never do,” Joseph expressed.

The Granite School District released a statement on the incident.

"We continue to provide access to crisis counseling resources for any student or staff who needs support. Our hearts are with this student and his family as he continues to recover from this tragic traffic accident," the statement said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but there is potential the driver could be cited for improper lookout. They say the driver was cooperative, not impaired, and that the child ran out in front of the vehicle.

Joseph, a single mother with 5 other children at home, has set up a GoFundMe to ask for support while she is at the hospital with Michael.

"Our house is so empty without him because he's, our joy. Without Michael here, it's not the same," Joseph said.

"I feel so incomplete without my son right now," Joseph said.