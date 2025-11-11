Where's the snow? Utah ski resorts continue to push back opening dates

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — The mild weather that has stuck around Utah in recent weeks may be heaven-sent for those looking to get in one more mountain hike, but it's wreaking havoc with opening-day schedules at ski resorts across the state.

While Brian Head Resort's original opening date, set for last Friday, may have been a bit ambitious, the resort has made yet another alteration to its calendar. On Tuesday, the resort announced it would now push its season opener to November 21, two weeks after the first runs were supposed to take place.

Perhaps Brian Head was feeling confident after last season kicked off on Nov. 8, weeks earlier than nearly every other Utah ski resort.

Further north, Solitude Mountain Resort also made a change this week, now targeting Sunday, November 16 as the day it hopes to welcome skiers.

"Good snowmaking conditions are forecasted to return on Friday, and we’ll be making snow at every available window," the resort shared on social media.

Some of the biggest resorts in Utah are still a few weeks away from planned opening dates, with locations such as Alta, Park City, Snowbasin and Snowbird holding off later this month.

The upcoming weather forecast appears to favor the views of those opening later in November as high temperatures in the mid-50s across the Wasatch are expected to disappear closer to the weekend, to be replaced with highs in the 30s and chances of snow.