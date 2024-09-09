Why so sad? Utah falls in 'Happiest State' rankings

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon should build a new thrill ride called "Utah's Roller Coaster of Emotions" after the state, once again, has fallen from the atop the rankings of the most Happiest State in America.

On the 2024 list released Monday by WalletHub, Utah fell all the way down to No. 4. Sure, it's still something to smile about, until you rememberthe Beehive State was No. 1 last year. The same drop occurred two years ago when Utah was numero uno in 2021, only to fall to fourth a year later.

This year, Utah is ranked below Hawaii (naturally), Maryland (huh?) and New Jersey (double huh?).

As always, the rankings factor in three key dimensions: Emotional and Physical Well-Being, Work Environment and Community & Environment. Those factors are then split into 30 different metrics to determine which state is the happiest

While Utah ranked No. 1 in both Work Environment and Community & Environment, the state fell to 27th in the Emotional and Physical Well-Being category.

Utah claimed the top spot in fewest hours worked by residents, as well as top five in lowest unemployment rates, volunteer rate and sports participation. As in years past, Utah also top the charts with the lowest divorce rate.

2024 Happiest States in America



Hawaii Maryland New Jersey UTAH Delaware Minnesota Connecticut Idaho Nebraska Massachusetts

Louisiana was ranked the worst overall state in the U.S.