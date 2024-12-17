Wisconsin shooting comes days after Utah teacher protest over school security

SALT LAKE CITY — The most recent school shooting in Wisconsin has highlighted the concerns shared by teachers in Salt Lake City just over a week ago when they protested in a bid for more security.

During that protest outside West High School on Dec. 6, the teachers unfurled a banner that said "We protect us because no one else will." Following the event, the teachers claimed they constantly face issues like fights, along with a student being shot in the parking lot last month.

The Salt Lake City school board recently voted not to renew a contract that staffed weapon detectors at the school, which the teachers said were a huge help for security.

Local Utah law enforcement officials said days like today, following yet another school shooting, renew a passion for school safety.

"Whenever we see something like this, it definitely makes us a little bit more aware, more heightened level of security, and so we're making sure we're communicating, making sure, things are in place where they should be in place and that we're monitoring different things to perhaps prevent it from ever happening here for people concerned," explained Sgt. Jeff Kendrick with the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Kendrick suggests students and parents use the SafeUT app to report a crisis and prevent school violence in the future.