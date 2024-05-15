Watch Now
Woman dies after surfacing from Midway crater hot spring dive

MIDWAY, Utah — A woman diving inside a Midway crater hot spring died shortly after surfacing at the popular tourist attraction, officials reported.

The 43-year-old woman was diving in the Homestead Crater at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said she "experienced difficulty" after surfacing.

Despite CPR being performed at the crater and the woman being airlifted to a nearby hospital, she was pronounced dead later in the evening.

The State Medical Examiner's Office is currently investigating the cause of death of the unidentified woman.

According to the attraction's operators, water temperatures inside the Homestead Crater range between 90-96 degrees Fahrenheit. The crater is a geothermal spring surrounded by a limestone rock cave with a hole at the top.

Guests can swim or dive in the hot spring throughout the year.

