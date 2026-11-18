SALT LAKE CITY — An idea to bring a spaceport to Utah is getting closer to liftoff.

At a hearing on Wednesday before the Utah State Legislature's Economic Development & Workforce Services Interim Committee, the Utah Department of Transportation updated lawmakers on the proposal. A spaceport, which allows privately-owned rockets to take off and land, is being considered near the communities of Delta and Green River.

"We expect industry, we expect there’s going to be a lot more launch capacity needed and re-entry needed," said UDOT Commissioner Carlos Braceras. "This is both about launching things into air and opportunity to recover."

A spaceport could be initially expensive. A presentation put the initial investment at $270 million, though Braceras said it would largely be funded by private rocket companies. UDOT's projections were that the spaceport could ultimately generate $4 billion in in economic impact over 40 years, though lawmakers conceded the spaceport itself would not generate a lot of jobs. Still, it would bolster Utah's booming aerospace industry.

"You can see where Utah really fits. We have some space. We have government space, we have BLM lands, SITLA lands, we have low-density areas because you want to make sure we can do this safely and not creating a risk for communities," Braceras said.

The Utah State Legislature may be asked to contribute money toward a spaceport in the upcoming 2027 session.