LDS Church backs NHL arena plans for Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the largest property owners in Utah's capital city has weighed in on legislation to lure a National Hockey League team to town.

WATCH: How will state pay for new stadium and arena projects?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns a significant part of downtown Salt Lake City, told FOX 13 News in a statement that it was supportive of legislation on Utah's Capitol Hill for an NHL team.

"The Church has always demonstrated interest in making sure Utah’s capital city remains vibrant and attractive, both for those who live and work here as well as those who visit. As a stakeholder in the downtown community, where the Church’s global headquarters is positioned, we’re pleased with the potential this has to refresh and revitalize downtown Salt Lake City while presenting a safe and family-friendly gathering place for generations to come," the faith said.

The Latter-day Saint church owns Temple Square, City Creek Center and land all over the city. Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith are working to lure an NHL team to Utah.

A bill to create a special "sports and entertainment district" in downtown Salt Lake City to help build an NHL arena is making its way through the legislature. The House of Representatives could vote for it at any time before the end of the 2024 Utah State Legislature on Friday night.

The bill doesn't directly pump taxpayer dollars into the Smith Entertainment Group's plans. However, it allows Salt Lake City to raise the sales tax by .05% to help contribute to any project, should Utah land a team.

Separately, a bill that would help to build a Major League Baseball stadium across from the Utah State Fairpark has passed the legislature and is headed to Governor Spencer Cox's desk. That bill was rewritten to leave out a proposed hotel tax increase to instead use sales tax dollars generated from the Larry H. Miller Company's development project to help pay for a state-owned stadium.