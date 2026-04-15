Mayor Wilson calls for Blouin to step down; Fellow Democrats condemn offensive social media posts

SALT LAKE CITY — Prominent local Democrats are condemning a series of old social media posts from a Utah state senator — and one is even calling for him to step down.

On Wednesday, a report from Punchbowl News uncovered comments purportedly made by Sen. Nate Blouin on Reddit and outdoor recreation-centered forums. They ranged from jokes about sexual assault to obscene name-calling to disparaging the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Blouin owned up to and apologized for the comments, which were made between 2009-2015.

But despite his apology, fellow Democrats did not hold back in condemning their colleague's words, no matter when they were made.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said she was "appalled" at Blouin's comments and even hinted that he should step down from both his campaign and his current office.

"I appreciate his apology and hope it reflects genuine growth. However, even with that acknowledgment, I do not believe he should continue to serve in public office or seek election to Congress," Wilson said in a statement. "Public service requires judgment and conduct that meet a high standard, and in my view, his past actions fall short of that expectation."

A coalition of Blouin's fellow Democratic state legislators called his past comments "beyond unacceptable" and said such comments are counterproductive to their cause.

"There are no excuses for so-called jokes that target people’s identity or beliefs, or that make light of or appear to endorse sexual assault. These statements are offensive and personally hurtful to us and to the people we represent," read the joint statement from the Minority Caucus of both the Utah Senate and House of Representatives. "They risk retraumatizing survivors of assault and undermining trust in public service. We condemn this behavior from any elected official and expect all elected leaders to be held accountable for any allegations, insinuations, or endorsements of sexual assault.

"The Senate and House Democrats have worked hard to pass legislation and advance policies that support survivors, uphold religious freedom, and protect marginalized communities. Comments like these directly contradict that work and damage the integrity of our institution. There is no room in public service for language that demeans, excuses, or trivializes harm.”