State Sen. Nate Blouin apologizes after report reveals vulgar social media posts

SALT LAKE CITY — State Senator Nate Blouin, who is running for the newly-redrawn 1st Congressional District, is apologizing for old social media posts of his that contained vulgar and offensive language.

A report from Punchbowl News uncovered comments purportedly made by the Democrat on Reddit and outdoor recreation-centered forums.

The posts ranged from name-calling involving obscenities to disparaging the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were made under usernames that did not contain Blouin's full name; however, he posted an apology on social media and seemingly admitted that the posts were his.

"There's no excuse for these posts — they're vulgar, stupid, and reflect a version of me in my early twenties that I’m ashamed of and have thankfully evolved past," Blouin's statement read. "When a reporter sent me these posts, I was horrified to see my use of language toward women and about a faith that my family, friends, and millions of Utahns practice."

Blouin wrote the posts between 2009 and 2015.

"I won’t minimize what I wrote, and I believe every candidate forced to look at their old online activity should take full accountability for the person they once were behind their computer screen. To the people I hurt with my words, I sincerely apologize," Blouin continued.

Blouin is running for the Democratic nomination in the district, which is considered left-leaning, after the district boundaries were redrawn. He faces several challengers, including former congressman Ben McAdams.