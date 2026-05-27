Proposed Green River nuclear plant returns in new form

GREEN RIVER, Utah — A proposed nuclear power plant in Green River could be returning in a new form — with a small modular reactor.

Fulcrum Point Holdings has made an agreement with Blue Castle Holdings, which proposed a nuclear power plant in Green River more than a decade ago. The project, originally envisioned as a full-scale nuclear plant, faced environmental opposition and legal challenges over its water rights. A judge ultimately sided with Blue Castle, but the project seemingly did not advance — until now.

Blue Castle quietly continued to work on the project just off I-70, the company's CEO said in a statement released through both companies.

"Over the past 19 years, Blue Castle has laid the groundwork to de-risk a site for the deployment of nuclear power, creating significant value for future energy development that can serve energy demand across Utah and the surrounding region, as well as potential on-site, behind-the-meter opportunities for advanced technology applications," said Blue Castle CEO Aaron Tilton. "We appreciate the collaborative effort with Emery County and the City of Green River to create high-value jobs and meaningful economic impact in rural Utah."

The deal with Fulcrum Point, to be formally announced on Thursday, would focus on small modular reactors. What is envisioned, FOX 13 News is told, is similar to what was previously announced in Box Elder County. The site in Emery County has already had environmental analysis, geological, seismic and groundwater testing as a result of Blue Castle's efforts to build a plant.

"Blue Castle has done important work to position this site for success, and we now bring the technical, operational, and project development capabilities needed to help advance it through licensing, deployment planning, and eventual construction. This project has the potential to strengthen Utah’s energy future, support rural economic growth, and deliver reliable power for decades to come," said Chris Hayter, Fulcrum Point's founder, in a statement.

In particular, the companies said, it would look to use air cooling instead of large quantities of water. Among the complaints about the original Green River nuclear plant idea was water, which has only become more important given the Colorado River crisis (the Green River feeds into the Colorado River). Fulcrum Point and Blue Castle will work jointly on licensing. Holtec International will also be involved with its small modular technology and equipment.

For this rural area, it could be a new job creator in an area hit hard by the loss of coal mines. Carbon County recently mined its last mine and local leaders have looked for new economic opportunities. Governor Spencer Cox has pushed a big expansion of Utah's energy portfolio as part of "Operation Gigawatt," focusing heavily on nuclear power. Experiments with small modular reactors have been under way near Green River at the state's San Rafael laboratory.

Environmental groups have raised concerns about the newer nuclear technology, raising concerns about costs to taxpayers, whether the technologies being advanced are reliable and proven, as well as the impacts on communities.