Organ recipients, donors' families celebrate at Gift of Life run/walk

SALT LAKE CITY — A special event was held Saturday that brought together hundreds of people who have all been touched in one way or another by organ donation. It was the 25th annual Gift of Life run/walk by DonorConnect held at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

FOX 13 News was a proud media sponsor of the event, and Good Day Utah weekend anchor Amy Nay helped kick off the run and emceed the event, which was a reunion of sorts for many.

Tessa Farnsworth, who came with her entire family from the Uintah Basin, said they were taking part in a tribute to their young son, Preston, who passed away five years ago at the age of 7 in an ATV accident.

"We come about two-and-a-half hours each way to do it over here every year," Tessa Farnsworth said.

The Farnsworth family said their decision to donate in the midst of their tragedy has gone on to help multiple others.

"It's very humbling... surreal in a way, I guess. It makes you thankful," Farnsworth said.

Farnsworth said she appreciates coming every year and hearing other families' similar stories.

"It's nice to come and have people understand your situation," she said.

"It's just amazing because when we come to these events, everyone's here for a reason," said Tamra Larsen of Sandy. "You share a bond. It's really nice and I just really enjoy it."

Larsen has been the recipient of multiple organ transplants.

"In 2011, I had a heart transplant, but it immediately failed, and then so did my kidneys. In 2012, I had my second heart with a kidney from the same donor," she said.

Larsen walked with her family by her side Saturday; she said she walked in honor of those who make that selfless choice, like her organ donors.

More than 800 people took part in either the 5K run or walk, wearing a bib indicating their "hero."

The fastest runners got special prizes. The fastest man completed the course in just 15 minutes, but for most, it was a slower yet still celebratory run.

"I wouldn't be here without my donor. I was able to run the 5K in 32 minutes, and I just received my letter from my donor family and I haven't read it yet," Emily Evans said, breaking down in tears as she expressed her gratitude for her new lease on life.

She clutched a letter she was given after the run from her donor's family; she said she was hoping it would allow her to learn more about the woman who changed her life and allowed her to still be here for her son, who stood proudly by his mother's side.

"I say thank you — I mean, I don't know how you thank them. It's so hard, but I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them," Evans said.

"He was just my best friend. I don't know. He and I were thick as thieves," Kreeden Farnsworth said of his brother, Preston, adding that he knows his brother is a hero.

"Yeah!" his younger sister, Maria, said in agreement.

"It was amazing to see, like, the gentleman that was walking in front of me — he was the recipient of a donor," Jake Farnsworth said. "It was just pretty humbling to see something come out of it that was so great. Out of our crappy situation, he got a new chance at life. Pretty humbling."