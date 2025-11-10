Cancellations, delays at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport continue despite possible end to shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite a probable end to the weeks-long government shutdown on the horizon, delays and cancellations continue to cause issues Monday at Salt Lake City International Airport.

As has been the case since air traffic reductions were enacted on Friday, dozens of flights have already been canceled on Monday, with the airport showing 42 cancellations and 36 delays as of 7:45 a.m.

CLICK HERE FOR SLC AIRPORT DELAY/CANCELLATION STATUS

SkyWest is currently showing the vast majority of the cancellations, with 21, while Delta, which uses Salt Lake City International as a hub, lists 10 flights canceled.

Although delays and cancellations out of northern Utah may remain stable, issues at other airports could increase those numbers into the area as the day moves along. Over the weekend, massive numbers of delays out of Atlanta caused additional flights to be canceled in other airports, including Salt Lake City International.

A 10% reduction in air traffic was put in place to deal with air traffic controller shortages experienced by several airports during the shutdown. The controllers are expected to remain on duty without pay while the shutdown continues. Although a compromise to end the 41-day shutdown has been agreed to in the U.S. Senate, having the government return to its fully functioning capabilities could take a few days whenever the shutdown does end.

Cancellations and delays are expected to continue through Tuesday, with airport already showing 37 flights out of Salt Lake City already canceled, and one delay.