Bonneville Fire fully contained as wildfires continue burning statewide

SALT LAKE CITY — The wildfire season in Utah has already burned more than 328,000 acres of land, but one fire that threatened the University of Utah, the Bonneville Fire, has been fully contained.

The fire was sparked on June 20 and burned 566 acres. Officials do clarify that while the fire is fully contained, there is still pockets of heat within the fire area.

Trails in the area surrounding the fire have been reopened, though the public is asked to stay on the trails and be cautious. "Not only for continued heat, but also due to any rolling debris that came loose during suppression efforts," the National Forest Service said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

A Burned Area Emergency Response team will now be working in the area to determine the long-term impacts of the fire and what can be done to further rehabilitation.

"Thanks to the hard work of the crews, there was no structure loss or any evacuations on this fire," National Forest Service officials stated.