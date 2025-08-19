Bachmeier to become first true freshman quarterback to start BYU opener, report says

PROVO, Utah — As long as he's able to walk from the huddle and take the first snap, Bear Bachmeier will make history at BYU as the starting quarterback for the season opener.

Bachmeier has reportedly been named the starter for the Cougars, making him the first true freshman in program history to start at quarterback in a BYU season opener. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel was first to share the news.

BYU will face Portland State in the opener at LaVell Edwards Stadium on August 30.

After Jake Retzlaff headed off to Tulane earlier this summer, the quarterback competition at BYU was left wide open, with Bachmeier seemingly coming out on top

Even getting to BYU as a true freshman was a journey as Bachmeier participated in spring practice with Stanford before transferring to Provo, where he joins his brother, Tiger, who is also a Stanford transfer.

Before heading off to college, Bachmeier starred as a 4-star recruit at Murrieta Valley High School in California.