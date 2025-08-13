Battle for starting quarterback job at BYU is down to these two players

PROVO, Utah — The battle for QB1 at BYU is down to two. Freshman Bear Bachmeier and sophomore McCae Hillstead will take the first-team reps moving forward in fall camp.

"Bear took the majority today, and McCae got some as well," said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. "We can't keep going with equal reps with three guys anymore, so each day you are going to see McCae and Bear getting the majority of the reps with the ones and the twos.

"A-Rod knows where he's going with everything," said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. "We settle it on the field. I don't control it; it's the players. If you want to win the spot, it's there for the taking. Once we know and have a good feel about it, and once they've established themselves, and whoever wins the spot gets it, then away we go."

The Cougars start the season on Aug. 30, so they want to name a starting quarterback as soon as possible.

"We haven't said a deadline, but the sooner the better," said Roderick. "Once it's clear, we'll make the move."