Before his first game, BYU's AJ Dybantsa is already making an impact off the court

PROVO, Utah — Even at 18 years old, BYU freshman forward AJ Dybantsa's reach stretches across the globe. He's prioritized giving back to the communities that have shaped his life. Recently, he has provided shoes, school supplies and other goods to children in Provo and Jamaica.

Now, the basketball phenom has his sights set on raising money for the people of Jamaica affected by the devastating Hurricane Melissa. Dybantsa's mother, Chelsea, was born on the island, so it holds a special place in his heart.

"The whole island is really my home," Dybantsa said over Zoom on Sunday. "If you're part Jamaican, the whole island cares for you and stuff like that. I just want to help out since I have it."

The motivation to provide for his communities was something that was instilled in him at a young age by his father, Ace.

"My dad brought us to Congo, where he's from, [when] I was probably 5 [years old with] my younger and older sisters and gave back pens and pencils, so when I was young, that kind of triggered me."

It was only a spark.

"My dad was like, 'When you're older and able to give back, I can see you doing stuff like.' It was just kind of inherent in me and my sisters," Dybantsa said. "When I first got my NIL deals and stuff like that, I made sure to put donations in there, so I can always give back to my hometown, places like Jamaica and stuff like that."

On Monday, it will be all about basketball. Dybantsa will make his college basketball debut with BYU against Villanova at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"We've been in the offseason for so long [that] even in the exhibition we were just dying to play somebody new, so it's going to be good for the season to kick off. I'm excited," he said.