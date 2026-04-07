BYU stars Hedengren, Saunders help pack time capsule to be opened in 2075

PROVO, Utah — By the year 2075, there's a good chance BYU superstar Jane Hedengren will hold every long-distance record known to mankind. So when BYU's newest time capsule is opened, the inclusion of the current Cougars freshman will be no surprise.

BYU's latest capsule was packed on Tuesday, with help from Hedengren and basketball star Richie Saunders.

The time capsule is part of the school's 150th anniversary celebration and will be opened on BYU's bicentennial in 2075.

Along with the contributions from the Cougars stars, the capsule was also backed with pennies, which have been discontinued, a personal item from school president C. Shane Reese, as well as technology such as a smartphone and earbuds.

Only 19 years old, Hedengren is already a major force in the track world. She donated the bib she wore while winning the 3000M and 5000M events at the national championships.

"I'm just so grateful to be here at this university and getting to represent a small part of what we're doing here," said Hedengren. "It's been incredibly inspiring, and I'm just so grateful."

Saunders bounded onto the stage on the Provo campus, which was good to see after his season ended early after suffering a torn ACL. The senior then placed his jersey into the box, which will stay sealed for half a century.

"Not going to lie. When I first got the text that this was happening, it kind of gave me some weird feelings of, I'm going to be 75 or 74!" said the senior.

BYU loves a good time capsule. Last October, the school opened one that had been buried in 1975 and featured movie theater tickets, 10 gallons of gas and bread loaves.