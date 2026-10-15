Hill Air Force Base cleared for F-35A flyover at Notre Dame-BYU game

PROVO, Utah — The supercharged atmosphere ahead of this weekend's Notre Dame-BYU clash in Provo will slam into overdrive with help from Hill Air Force Base, and officials want residents to be prepared.

Just before kickoff, a flight team from the 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing will soar over LaVell Edwards Stadium in F-35A Lightning II jets for a pre-game flyover.

If a game is worthy of a spectacular fighter jet performance, it's the clash between the No. 8 Cougars and No.2 Fighting Irish, the first time BYU has hosted a top-10 game.

Pilot and BYU alumnus Lt. Col. Jefferson Page will be in the cockpit of one of the F-35s.

Due to the flyover, the base is giving a heads-up to Utah Valley residents and those in the surrounding areas that the jets will fly 1,000 feet above the stadium, much lower than normal flying operations.