Ex-BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff transfers to Tulane, report says

Jake Retzlaff
Tyler Tate/AP
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)
Jake Retzlaff
NEW ORLEANS — Former BYU quarterback Jake Retlzaff is taking his talents from the Wasatch Front to the Big Easy.

A report on Monday claims Retzlaff has committed to transferring to Tulane, less than a week after he officially withdrew from BYU.

ESPN reports Retzall will enroll at the New Orleans school as a walk-on and compete for a starting role with the team later this summer.

Retzlaff chose to leave BYU as he faced a 7-game suspension for violating the school's honor code, a disclosure that came after he acknowledged having a sexual relationship with a woman who had filed a lawsuit against him, claiming the quarterback had raped her in 2023.

While the lawsuit was dismissed, Retlzaff still faced a suspension due to the school's position on premarital sex.

Last season, Retzlaff led the Cougars to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl.

